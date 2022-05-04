Sign up
Photo 2083
Golden Tulip
This one is quite a deep yellow/ gold. Water droplets for a little added interest.
Best viewed on black.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2873
photos
175
followers
149
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
4th May 2022 2:44pm
Tags
life
,
flower
,
tulip
,
still
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous , enhanced with the water droplets , Superb when viewed on black ! fav
May 4th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that one is a bit different and so beautiful
May 4th, 2022
