Photo 2214
Different Day, Different Dahlia
A rather rainy day today. So another garden Dahlia.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2214
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
10th September 2022 4:22pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Michelle
Beautiful
September 12th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the softness. Such a pretty colour!
September 12th, 2022
