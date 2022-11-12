Sign up
Photo 2275
Warmth
Today's November word is warmth. Fire provides warmth as well as light & this light could be described as a warm glow.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
candle
,
warmth
,
lit
,
nov22words
