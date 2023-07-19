Previous
Uh ho it’s raining again by carole_sandford
Uh ho it’s raining again

As in the Fleetwood Mac song, well that’s what I sang. Taken through the conservatory window. Thought it looked best in black & white, also looks on black.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Susan Wakely ace
It gives it another dimension on a black background.
July 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Excellent choice. I do wish the weather would make up its mind…
July 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
A delightfully soggy capture.
July 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Typical weather , but Ooh a superb image , so good in b/w! fav
July 19th, 2023  
