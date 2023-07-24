Previous
Butterfly by carole_sandford
Photo 2529

Butterfly

Only a few showers today & the sun shone for a while, so was able to get into the garden. The butterflies are still enjoying the buddleia.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
692% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to catch to wings wide open.
July 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - - the day has improved here too !
July 24th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely colourful capture
July 24th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
July 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful Shot love it👍😊
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise