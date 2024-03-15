Previous
Dark & Rainy by carole_sandford
Dark & Rainy

We did have some sun today, but you would never believe it looking at this. It was torrential for a short while this afternoon! Taken from my front window!
Best on black.
Many thanks for all recent views, comments & favs.
Rob Z ace
But it's a wonderfully moody image. :)
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful naturally framed image with lovely muted colors
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Definitely a mixed bag of weather.
March 15th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Now that is a very glum shot. Great image of our wet dreary days this year!
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Oooo great capture… it’ll soon change. Hope your feeling much better
March 15th, 2024  
