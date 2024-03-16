Sign up
Previous
Photo 2765
Diagonal Daffs
I liked the way these three were creating a slight diagonal line.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3986
photos
175
followers
144
following
757% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th March 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diagonal
,
daffs
Casablanca
ace
Oooh yes, me too!
March 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, beautiful shot.
March 16th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
lovely, you could not have staged that any better if you tried. Good find and oh so pretty
March 16th, 2024
