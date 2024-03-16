Previous
Diagonal Daffs by carole_sandford
Diagonal Daffs

I liked the way these three were creating a slight diagonal line.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
Oooh yes, me too!
March 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
They look fabulous, beautiful shot.
March 16th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
lovely, you could not have staged that any better if you tried. Good find and oh so pretty
March 16th, 2024  
