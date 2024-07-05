Sign up
Previous
Photo 2875
Faffed Poppy
One of our garden poppies with a little faffing.
Probably best viewed on black.
Many thanks for all your recent visits, comments & favs.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4170
photos
178
followers
147
following
787% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
poppy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous fuffing
July 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such detail of the centre …..it’s a very rich red!
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
July 5th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
July 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 5th, 2024
