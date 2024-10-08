Sign up
Previous
Photo 2971
Lots of Clouds
Lots of wonderful shaped clouds around this afternoon.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
clouds
clouds
Jo Worboys
Ooh lovely they look like they are sitting very low
October 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They look wonderful over that expanse
October 8th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
And it dumped the rain an hour or so later (hosepipe ban next week no doubt)
October 8th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful clouds
October 8th, 2024
