Previous
Raindrops on Lupins by carole_sandford
Photo 2970

Raindrops on Lupins

Spotted these rain droplets on the Lupin plants. Had to photograph.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely shaped leaves and nice droplets
October 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
October 7th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
So cool! Love the one bug drop right in the center!
October 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome!
October 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that one in the centre is huge
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - so pretty
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise