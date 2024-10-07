Sign up
Previous
Photo 2970
Raindrops on Lupins
Spotted these rain droplets on the Lupin plants. Had to photograph.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
7
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4315
photos
171
followers
143
following
Tags
on
,
raindrops
,
lupins
Casablanca
ace
Lovely shaped leaves and nice droplets
October 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
October 7th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
So cool! Love the one bug drop right in the center!
October 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Awesome!
October 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that one in the centre is huge
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow - so pretty
October 7th, 2024
