Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 431
Coconut Stripes
August Words Day 31 - Stripes
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1274
photos
65
followers
29
following
118% complete
View this month »
430
431
Latest from all albums
430
406
432
407
433
431
408
434
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
31st August 2023 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august23words
Olwynne
Great shot but I don't think I would have stayed long under those coconuts (if that's what they are). They look very heavy!
August 31st, 2023
Karen
ace
@ollyfran
Thanks, Olwynne! They are indeed coconuts, and I hear the caution in your words; I tend to stay well-clear from heavily-laden coconut trees.
Luckily this tree was bending away from my direct line of fire should one of those coconut missiles have decided to fire 😅
August 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks, Olwynne! They are indeed coconuts, and I hear the caution in your words; I tend to stay well-clear from heavily-laden coconut trees.
Luckily this tree was bending away from my direct line of fire should one of those coconut missiles have decided to fire 😅