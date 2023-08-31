Previous
Coconut Stripes by cocokinetic
Photo 431

Coconut Stripes

August Words Day 31 - Stripes
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Great shot but I don't think I would have stayed long under those coconuts (if that's what they are). They look very heavy!
August 31st, 2023  
Karen ace
@ollyfran
Thanks, Olwynne! They are indeed coconuts, and I hear the caution in your words; I tend to stay well-clear from heavily-laden coconut trees.
Luckily this tree was bending away from my direct line of fire should one of those coconut missiles have decided to fire 😅
August 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise