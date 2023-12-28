Sign up
Previous
Photo 443
Seed Pod
A queen palm’s seed pod that's opened. When they open up, these pods actually make quite an interesting noise - a real cracking sound.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th December 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
