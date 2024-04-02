Sign up
Photo 842
My Parents and Us
A more recent picture of my parents with us, taken by my daughter.
In memory of my father
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
parents
,
spain
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely memory shot.
April 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! God bless you and give you peace.
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to have a recent photo of you and your parents - a lovely keepsake !
April 1st, 2024
