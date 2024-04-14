Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
2024 Solar Eclipse
Thank you so much for your kind comments on my latest posts.
We were lucky to be in the path of the solar eclipse. We didn’t get totality; only reached 99%.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
6
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Tags
sun
,
vermont
,
‘solar
,
eclipse’
KV
ace
Awesome composite… I took about 250 bracketed shots of the event and want to do a composite when I get the time.
April 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@kvphoto
thank you! I’m looking forward to seeing your composite. My photos were underexposed and I should have used a longer lens, I think. Nevertheless I had so much fun!
April 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice composite. I love it
April 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done Corinne, I think it is a fabulous composite!
April 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
April 14th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Great composit.
April 14th, 2024
