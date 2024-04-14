Previous
2024 Solar Eclipse by corinnec
2024 Solar Eclipse

Thank you so much for your kind comments on my latest posts.

We were lucky to be in the path of the solar eclipse. We didn’t get totality; only reached 99%.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Corinne C

Awesome composite… I took about 250 bracketed shots of the event and want to do a composite when I get the time.
April 14th, 2024  
@kvphoto thank you! I’m looking forward to seeing your composite. My photos were underexposed and I should have used a longer lens, I think. Nevertheless I had so much fun!
April 14th, 2024  
Very nice composite. I love it
April 14th, 2024  
Well done Corinne, I think it is a fabulous composite!
April 14th, 2024  
Great pic😊
April 14th, 2024  
Great composit.
April 14th, 2024  
