4 / 365
Winter PopArt
Six photos cut vertically and assembled together
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
1
2
3
4
Views
5
Album
Pop Art
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st December 2022 2:33pm
Tags
winter
,
collage
,
vermont
