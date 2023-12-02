Sign up
7 / 365
52Frames: Hold A Light
Unfortunately I cannot spend much time working on the 52Frames challenges these days but I don't want to give up. So last night I asked my husband to hold a light for me. The fog emphasized the light beam.
2nd December 2023
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
light
winter
fog
outdoor
vermont
52frames
Bucktree
Wow! That's an amazing shot.
December 2nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely done
December 2nd, 2023
Diana
Well done, both you and hubby!
December 2nd, 2023
