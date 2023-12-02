Previous
52Frames: Hold A Light by corinnec
7 / 365

52Frames: Hold A Light

Unfortunately I cannot spend much time working on the 52Frames challenges these days but I don't want to give up. So last night I asked my husband to hold a light for me. The fog emphasized the light beam.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Corinne C

Bucktree ace
Wow! That's an amazing shot.
December 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely done
December 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Well done, both you and hubby!
December 2nd, 2023  
