Roseberry Topping

It’s a little to far away to see but it was very busy on top of Roseberry yesterday. The spring pilgrimage has started! We don’t know what it is but this mountain just a few minutes down the road from us continues to be a magnet to thousands of visitors a year! There is a pub a car park and some toilets and that’s it, so it’s not for the amenities that draw folk!!

Best on black



