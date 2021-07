Proud Parents

This photo was taken on 16 June when little Rocky was 2 weeks and 3 days. (He is now 5 weeks old). At this point he was still in critical condition, however, I am very happy to say that he has certainly turned a corner and now I feel much more confident that they will be taking their son home eventually. Early days yet of course and more things will happen to cause us a bit more stress but all in all, we are in a much happier space now.