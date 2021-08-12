Sign up
Photo 598
After school
Slow shutter ICM of a street scene. On Queen Street and between hoardings from a construction site.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1081
photos
56
followers
79
following
163% complete
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th August 2021 5:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
street
,
people
,
city
joeyM
ace
👌👌👌
August 16th, 2021
