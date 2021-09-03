Sign up
Photo 624
Murmuration of starlings
Every night thousands of starlings come home to roost. I took this photo around 6:00 PM tonight. It is quite a sight as they wheel around then settle on the large trees. They are always gone again when I wake up in the morning.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th September 2021 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
garden
,
starlings
