Murmuration of starlings by dkbarnett
Photo 624

Murmuration of starlings

Every night thousands of starlings come home to roost. I took this photo around 6:00 PM tonight. It is quite a sight as they wheel around then settle on the large trees. They are always gone again when I wake up in the morning.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Delwyn Barnett

