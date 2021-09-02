Previous
These trees are endemic to California where they are known as Monterey Pine. There are many of them in New Zealand where they are simply known as macrocarpa. I love their character and lack of symmetry.
2nd September 2021

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
