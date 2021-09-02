Sign up
Photo 623
Macrocarpa
These trees are endemic to California where they are known as Monterey Pine. There are many of them in New Zealand where they are simply known as macrocarpa. I love their character and lack of symmetry.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd September 2021 4:10pm
Tags
trees
,
macrocarpa
