Photo 789
Church of the Good Shepherd
We stayed the night at Tekapo. I took this photo from just outside our motel room in the late evening. I really loved the mist rolling over the hills and the soft pink colour from the late evening sun.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Christina
wow - I have seen so many photos of this church (it is very photogenic) but this is one you've managed to get a different composition to it. Fab - love the light n the hills with the clouds.
February 17th, 2022
