Previous
Next
Church of the Good Shepherd by dkbarnett
Photo 789

Church of the Good Shepherd

We stayed the night at Tekapo. I took this photo from just outside our motel room in the late evening. I really loved the mist rolling over the hills and the soft pink colour from the late evening sun.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
wow - I have seen so many photos of this church (it is very photogenic) but this is one you've managed to get a different composition to it. Fab - love the light n the hills with the clouds.
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise