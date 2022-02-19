Previous
Next
Baby fur seal by dkbarnett
Photo 792

Baby fur seal

While driving from Christchurch to Blenheim we stopped on the Kaikoura Coast. I loved watching a whole lot of fur seals basking on the rocks, while the babies were playing in the surf and frolicking in the rock pools.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise