Photo 792
Baby fur seal
While driving from Christchurch to Blenheim we stopped on the Kaikoura Coast. I loved watching a whole lot of fur seals basking on the rocks, while the babies were playing in the surf and frolicking in the rock pools.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sea
,
coast
,
surf
,
fur
,
seal
,
kaikoura
