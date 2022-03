Alpine Garden

Day 5 on our 4WD tour. We climbed a long way in the mist so our view was a bit limited. However, at the top we climbed out of the mist and magically saw the top of Mt Cook (our highest mountain) peeping out of the clouds in the distance. I enjoyed taking a few macro photos of the tiny alpine plants, particularly liking the shape of these wee plants. I was also intrigued to find some tiny insects amongst the leaves. I spy two.