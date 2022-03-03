Incredible horizontal rainbow

The other day friends and I went for a walk around Moke lake (near Queenstown). It was a beautiful day and the lake had lovely reflections. There was also in places a fine mist over the water. When we got back to near the start of our walk we noticed on the far side of the lake something that I have never seen before. I have tried googling the phenomenon but haven't found anything that looks like this. The rainbow colours run from right to left in a pretty much horizontal line just above the surface of the lake. I would be very interested if anyone has ever seen anything like this?