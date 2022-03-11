Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 812
Rocky
Home again after what seems so long and it is so good to see the grandkids! Rocky is now 6 months old (corrected) and doing really well.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1323
photos
71
followers
98
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Latest from all albums
808
809
810
394
116
811
812
813
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th March 2022 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
rocky
,
grandchild
,
premature
Jacqueline
ace
Great portrait, love those wide open eyes!
March 14th, 2022
Dianne
He is looking so well and is a sweet little guy.
March 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close