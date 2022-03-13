Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 814
Smoky
It was only as I was sitting down to dinner that I looked up and saw how smoky the kitchen was. Of course the evening sun was showing this up - I'm sure my cooking isn't that bad!!! No other photos taken on Sunday - so this will have to do!
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1326
photos
71
followers
98
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
394
116
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th March 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
dinner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close