Photo 822
Yellow mushrooms
We have a dead stump of an old gum on our property. On the dead wood are quite a few bright yellow mushrooms growing. It looked so intriguing.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1334
photos
72
followers
98
following
225% complete
View this month »
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Latest from all albums
816
817
818
819
820
117
821
822
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th March 2022 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
mushrooms
,
garden
,
fungi
