Photo 827
Mt Taranaki
Under a cloud, but intriguing because you could still see the shape quite well. I loved the colour of the sky and the motley clouds. I was driving into town when I saw this, pulled over and took the shot through my windscreen.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1339
photos
72
followers
98
following
Photo Details
7
7
365
365
X-T4
X-T4
Taken
24th March 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
sunset
,
mt
,
taranaki
