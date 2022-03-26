Previous
Next
Mt Taranaki by dkbarnett
Photo 827

Mt Taranaki

Under a cloud, but intriguing because you could still see the shape quite well. I loved the colour of the sky and the motley clouds. I was driving into town when I saw this, pulled over and took the shot through my windscreen.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise