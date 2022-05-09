Previous
Wonder by dkbarnett
Photo 871

Wonder

My grandson, Baxter, with his mother and other grandmother. I made this selective colour to draw attention to the chickens.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Delwyn Barnett

Brian ace
Adorable. Great use of SC
May 9th, 2022  
