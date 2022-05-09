Sign up
Photo 871
Wonder
My grandson, Baxter, with his mother and other grandmother. I made this selective colour to draw attention to the chickens.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1410
photos
75
followers
99
following
238% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
9th May 2022 12:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
portrait
,
colour
,
selective
Brian
ace
Adorable. Great use of SC
May 9th, 2022
