Checking out the swimmer by dkbarnett
Photo 873

Checking out the swimmer

I can't believe I am so far behind posting - and also looking at other's photos. I don't think I will be able to catch up doing that.

I took this photo at Back Beach, Taranaki. My dog Vee was keeping an eye on the only other person on the beach - someone swimming! The dogs take their protection duties very seriously.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Delwyn Barnett

Sporen Maken
Love your pov and position of your dog being vigilant
May 23rd, 2022  
Jeremy Cross ace
Fabulous picture
May 23rd, 2022  
