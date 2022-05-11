Sign up
Photo 873
Checking out the swimmer
I can't believe I am so far behind posting - and also looking at other's photos. I don't think I will be able to catch up doing that.
I took this photo at Back Beach, Taranaki. My dog Vee was keeping an eye on the only other person on the beach - someone swimming! The dogs take their protection duties very seriously.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Tags
sand
,
black
,
dog
,
beach
,
ocean
,
island
,
surf
Sporen Maken
Love your pov and position of your dog being vigilant
May 23rd, 2022
Jeremy Cross
ace
Fabulous picture
May 23rd, 2022
