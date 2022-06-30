Sign up
Photo 923
Airport visit
Our son, daughter-in-law and their 18 month old son were flying to Auckland. We met them at the airport for breakfast. Driving back home, this was the view on airport drive. I just had to stop to capture the scene.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
mountain
,
mt
,
taranaki
