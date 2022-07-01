Previous
Next
Morning walk by dkbarnett
Photo 924

Morning walk

Always the best time of the day, yet so often I don't see it. We decided to get up for the sunrise and visited this beach that I have never been to before. Just north of Motunui.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise