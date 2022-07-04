Previous
Before dinner by dkbarnett
Photo 927

Before dinner

Before cooking dinner, I took a photo of the broccoli! I was intrigued by the pink bits in something that looks entirely green!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

