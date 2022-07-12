Sign up
Packard
I'm not sure what this car emblem is called but it is from our 1927 Packard - a few other old cars behind this one providing the blurred background colour.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Album
365
Tags
vintage
,
car
,
emblem
,
bonnet-ornament
