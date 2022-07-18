Previous
Fantail by dkbarnett
Photo 941

Fantail

We have a large pile of rubbish ready to burn on the section next door. This little fantail was flitting around and landing on the bits of rubbish.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

Yao RL ace
This is so neat, love the composition and the simplicity.
July 24th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great composition and focus.
July 24th, 2022  
