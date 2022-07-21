Sign up
Photo 944
Gnarled
I loved these gnarled old trees. This was in Waiheke Island. I somehow missed posting a photo for the 21st.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1507
photos
77
followers
77
following
260% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
23rd July 2022 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
black&white
,
picnic-table
Jacqueline
ace
Brilliant capture of the trees!
July 27th, 2022
