Photo 943
Bouquet
This beautiful bouquet of flowers was sent to us by some friends in sympathy for the accidental death of our very good friend while on holiday in Canada.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1504
photos
77
followers
77
following
259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
18th July 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
