Full moon sunset by dkbarnett
Full moon sunset

Only four days ago now so catching up! I took this photo at my grandson's soccer game last Friday night. It is a double image as the moon was rising against a very uninteresting backdrop of house roofs.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

Brian ace
A beautiful composition.
August 16th, 2022  
