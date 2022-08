Love is in the air!

I know my last photo was driving home and now I am at the gannet colony at Muriwai. I flew back to Auckland on the first flight on this morning. My good friend who was recently bereaved had her 61st birthday and celebrated with a high tea. I then decided to take a drive to Muriwai. This is the time of the year that the gannets are getting back together and building nests in preparation for the breeding season. I loved watching them flying in and the amazing greeting they were giving each other.