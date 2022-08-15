Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 969
Driving Home
On Monday we drove home from Auckland - had to drive a car each, as we were relocating a vehicle. This was the view I got coming into North Taranaki. I loved the mountain peaking its top above the clouds.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1538
photos
78
followers
78
following
265% complete
View this month »
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Latest from all albums
964
965
966
967
146
968
147
969
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
15th August 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
hay-bales
,
mt-taranaki
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely capture especially the mountain top!
August 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close