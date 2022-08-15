Previous
Driving Home by dkbarnett
Photo 969

Driving Home

On Monday we drove home from Auckland - had to drive a car each, as we were relocating a vehicle. This was the view I got coming into North Taranaki. I loved the mountain peaking its top above the clouds.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely capture especially the mountain top!
August 17th, 2022  
