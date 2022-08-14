Previous
Viaduct Basin by dkbarnett
Photo 968

Viaduct Basin

On Sunday evening I walked down to the Viaduct Basin as I thought this could be a nice place to take photos on dusk.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful colours and reflections!
August 17th, 2022  
Dianne
You certainly share some great sunsets with us!
August 17th, 2022  
Mariana Visser
great sunset
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
