Photo 968
Viaduct Basin
On Sunday evening I walked down to the Viaduct Basin as I thought this could be a nice place to take photos on dusk.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
3
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1538
photos
78
followers
78
following
265% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
14th August 2022 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
boats
,
dusk
,
yachts
,
viaduct-basin
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful colours and reflections!
August 17th, 2022
Dianne
You certainly share some great sunsets with us!
August 17th, 2022
Mariana Visser
great sunset
August 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
