Previous
Next
A rainy morning by dkbarnett
Photo 1012

A rainy morning

Fiordland is renowned for its rain! It is measured in metres rather than millimetres. So it couldn't be expected to have six days in the area without experiencing some rain! This is a double exposure in camera.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise