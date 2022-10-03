Sign up
Photo 1018
Lake Pukaki 5:50 AM
Such a lovely view from our accommodation that I had to keep on taking photos. It was so interesting to see the difference at different times of the day.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1620
photos
83
followers
83
following
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd October 2022 5:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
view
,
mountains
,
lake
,
lake-pukaki
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
October 12th, 2022
