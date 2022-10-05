Sign up
Photo 1020
Snowman
This is the first snowman I have ever made. My excitement might seem strange to those who are used to snow, but I hail from the north of New Zealand and we never saw snow. It was so exciting to wake up to snow falling.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th October 2022 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snowman
,
lake-pukaki
Yao RL
ace
How lucky, this is the most stylish snow man.
October 13th, 2022
