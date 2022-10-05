Previous
Snowman by dkbarnett
Photo 1020

Snowman

This is the first snowman I have ever made. My excitement might seem strange to those who are used to snow, but I hail from the north of New Zealand and we never saw snow. It was so exciting to wake up to snow falling.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

Yao RL ace
How lucky, this is the most stylish snow man.
October 13th, 2022  
