Photo 1022
Christchurch sculpture
We spent a night in Christchurch on the way home. I took this photo on the street while waiting for hubby to finish his meeting.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th October 2022 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
numbers
,
black&white
Rick
ace
Interesting sculpture. Great capture.
October 15th, 2022
