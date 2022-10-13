Previous
Next
Late afternoon by dkbarnett
Photo 1028

Late afternoon

Only three photos in total today, so not much to choose from! This is late afternoon looking over some of the Taranaki farmland toward New Plymouth city, Paritutu (the rock) and the chimney at the port.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise