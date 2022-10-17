Previous
Henny Penny and Porridge by dkbarnett
Photo 1032

Henny Penny and Porridge

These guys (now six of them) come running when they see us. My husband loves them! Actually every morning he cooks them extra porridge as it seems cold porridge is something they love!! Hence the stuff on its beak!
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 23rd, 2022  
