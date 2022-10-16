Sign up
Photo 1031
The first rose ..
My very first rose for the season, edge rimmed with moisture.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
waimare
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2022
