The first rose .. by dkbarnett
Photo 1031

The first rose ..

My very first rose for the season, edge rimmed with moisture.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2022  
