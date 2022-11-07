Sign up
Photo 1052
Back to see the Canadian Geese
I had a few minutes before heading to another appointment on 7 November so went back to the little lake Rotomanu near Fitzroy, New Plymouth and was lucky enough to see these goslings again. They really are cute.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th November 2022 1:14pm
Tags
lake
,
goslings
,
canadian-geese
Brian
ace
So sharp and cute.
November 13th, 2022
